Lifetime's 'America' Part Of Foster Care Bill Presentation

With an assist from Lifetime and Rosie O'Donnell, Senator Mary Landrieu (D-LA) will be introducing a new bill to connect foster children with "caring mentors."



The Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute will air Lifetime's film, America, Wednesday, May 6 on Capitol Hill to coincide with the introduction of the bill, the Foster Care Mentoring Act of 2009 (May is National Foster Care Month).



The movie, which debuted in February on the cable channel, was about the "perils" of the system, particularly for older children. It starred and was produced by O'Donnell.



“After seeing America on Lifetime in February, I wanted to screen this important film for other Members of Congress and foster care advocates in our nation’s capitol,” Landrieu said in a statement.