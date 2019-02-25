'Life in Pieces' Back on CBS April 18

CBS comedy Life in Pieces returns Thursday, April 18. It represents the fourth season for the show. The season starts with two episodes.

This season the Short family welcomes new family members and deals with an unexpected health crisis, and long-hidden secrets are revealed as well.

Dianne Wiest, James Brolin, Zoe Lister-Jones, Colin Hanks, Angelique Cabral, Thomas Sadoski, Betsy Brandt, Dan Bakkedahl, Niall Cunningham, Holly J. Barrett, Giselle Eisenberg and Hunter King are in the cast.

The show is about “one big happy family and their sometimes awkward, often hilarious and ultimately beautiful milestone moments as told by its various members,” according to CBS. “As the family’s lives unfold in four short stories each week, they try to savor these little pieces of time that flash by but stay with you forever, because these moments add up to what life’s all about.”

Justin Adler, Aaron Kaplan, Jeff Morton and Barbie Adler are executive producers for 20th Century Fox Television in association with Kapital Entertainment.