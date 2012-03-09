Lieberman: Cybersecurity Bill Without Enforceable Standards 'Doesn't Get Job Done'

Sens. Joe Lieberman (I-Conn.), chairman of the

Senate Homeland Security Committee, and ranking member Susan Collins (R-Maine)

said in an interview this week that government network protection requirements

on critical infrastructure providers [cable and telcos are likely chief among

those] were a necessary part of crucial cybersecurity legislation.

Many

Hill Republicans on both sides of the aisle have concerns about mandates, but

Collins is not one of them.

The

two were being interviewed for C-SPAN's Communicators series

about their version of cybersecurity legislation.

That

Senate bill, the Cyber-security Act of 2012 (S. 2105), would require the

Department of Homeland Security to come up with network cybersecurity

performance requirements that industry would have to meet. Lieberman

pointed out the bill is primarily targeted to industry, rather than government,

whose Web sites he said are in "much better shape" in terms of their

defenses. Though he conceded they are still attacked and there is still work to

do in that sector as well.

There

were 3 billion cyber attacks on government and industry, said Collins, which is

why legislation, and private sector standards, are needed. She said the bill

was carefully crafted and pointed out industry will be involved in coming up

with the performance-based standards that would have to be met. She also

pointed out that industries already meeting those standards would be exempt

from the legislation.

Lieberman

said current law does not do much to protect Web sites, and that passing this

bill is the most important thing Congress can do this year to protect the

nation's security, economic and otherwise. He called the Web a "Wild

West" before the sheriff came to town, and said the director of the FBI

had told him that cyberattack would soon supplant terrorism as his and the

country's most serious threat to homeland security.

"At

some point, the federal government has got to be able to say to a private

business that owns critical infrastructure that we all depend on, that an enemy

might attack: 'You've got to meet this standard of defending yourself and

defending our country."

He

said that currently, some companies do it. He says the bill sets a

"light" standard that it is up to those companies to decide how they

meet it. In the bill, DHS would get together with industry to set that

standard. He called those standards the "point of truth" in the bill.

He pointed out the other Senate bill -- introduced by Republicans led by Sen.

John McCain (R-Ariz.), does not do that,

and thus "does not get the job done." Collins echoed that those

standards were a key part of their bill.

The

Republican-backed bill, The Strengthening and Enhancing Cybersecurity by Using

Research, Education, Information, and Technology, or SECURE IT Act, focuses on

industry efforts and information sharing between stakeholders and government,

including insulating industry from liability for sharing that information.

Cable

operators and other network providers are concerned about any mandates. At a

House Energy & Commerce Committee hearing on cybersecurity earlier this

week, Comcast and AT&T engineers warned that mandates would reduce

industry's flexibility to respond creatively and in real time to attacks, and

would have folks who should be coming up with those responses filling out

government paperwork and checking boxes when they should be focusing on

defending their, and the countries', infrastructure, which they point out is intheir own self-interest.

House

Republicans at the hearing signaled they, too, had concerns about mandates and

checklists.

Collins

said that there was nothing in the bill that stifles innovative responses.

"I would argue that it will encourage companies to try new approaches and

develop new security measures."

Collins

pointed out that their bill also encourages more communications and threat

information sharing between stakeholders, but that by itself that was not

sufficient. She says the bill sets the bar "very high" for the

definition of critical infrastructure that would trigger the performance

requirements, including "mass casualties" and "sever economic

damage," though given the rise of broadband-delivered health and emergency

information, including migrating 911 and emergency communications among first

responders to broadband, as the country is doing, would appear to include major

ISPS like Comcast or AT&T in that definition.

"It

is not like we are trying to sweep in everything," she said.

Lieberman

said Sen. McCain was off base when he called the bill a "bureaucratic

leviathan." Lieberman echoed Collins that there was plenty of industry

input, with a lot of room for voluntary compliance. He says this is not

overregulation of business, but instead a public safety law that will protect

American businesses from being hacked attacked and stolen from. He asked if it

is overregulation to ask a developer to meet certain safety standards, and

answered his own question by saying such standards were needed in building the

nation's cyberstructure. Collins said the alternative bill would leave the

nation vulnerable to "huge threats."

"If

we adjourn without taking action on cybersecurity," said Collins,

"shame on us." But Lieberman said he could not support the Senate

Republican version because it was "simply inadequate." He said most

parts of both bills were negotiable, including criminal penalties, but that

performance standards are not.

Lieberman

said he was not sure when his bill would get to the floor. But he pointed out

that Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.) has made it a priority and

signaled it may come to the floor by the end of this month. If not, he expected

it would by the middle of April following the Easter/Passover break.