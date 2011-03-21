Libya:NYT Journalist Freed, Others RemainCaptive/Missing

The New York times says the Libyan government has released

four journalists held captive since last week while covering the conflict with

rebel forces there, but the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ)

says that 13 other journalists remain either in Libyan custody or unaccounted

for.

The Times said that Beirut

bureau chief Anthony Shadid, photographers Tyler Hicks and Lynsey Addario,

and reporter/videographer Stephen Farrell had been released into Turkish

custody Monday and were in Tunisia.

CPJ was buoyed by

the new, but less so by the remaining captives and missing. ""Four

journalists from Al-Jazeera, two from Agence France-Presse, and one from

Getty Images are either being detained by Libyan authorities or are

missing," said CPJ Executive

Director Joel Simon in a statement. "Six Libyan journalists are also

missing and unaccounted for. We call on Libyan authorities to release those

journalists in their custody and to assist in efforts to locate those who are

missing."

According to CPJ, in

custody are Al-Jazeera correspondents Ahmed Vall Ould Addin

and Lotfi al-Messaoudi and cameramen Kamel Atalua and Ammar

al-Hamdan. AFP journalists Dave Clark

and Roberto Schmidt and Getty Images photographer Joe Raedle were still

not accounted for as of press time Monday, said CPJ,

and were last heard from March 18.

In addition, at least six local journalists who criticized

the government are said to be missing but believed to be the hands of pro-government

forces. They are Atef al-Atrash; blogger Mohamed al-Sahim; cartoonist

Mohamed al-Amin, Idris al-Mismar; Salma al-Shaab; head of the Libyan

Journalists Syndicate; and Suad al-Turabouls, according to the committee.

Separately, Reporters Without Borders said they were

concerned about yet another journalists, Stephane Lehr, a French freelance

photographer, who was reported missing not long after he arrived in country

Sunday with a French TV crew