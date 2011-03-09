Library of Congress AcquiresMiley Collection

The Library of Congress has acquired the TV and

radio sports broadcast collection of John Miley. Known, appropriately enough,

as The Miley Collection, it includes over 6,000 recordings of pre-1972

amateur and pro events in virtually every sport including Baseball, hockey,

football, basketball, boxing, car and horse racing, tennis and golf.

That includes the voices of iconic announcers from Dizzy

Dean and Red Grange to Ted Husing and Red Barber.

"American life throughout most of the 20th century was

immeasurably enriched by the radio and television broadcasts of amateur and

professional sports events that had great national significance," said

Librarian of Congress James H. Billington in announcing the

acquisition. "Unfortunately, many of those broadcasts were never recorded

or otherwise saved for posterity. With the acquisition of the

John Miley Collection, the Library of Congress now will be able to ensure

the archival preservation of a collection that substantially documents the historical

record of the nation's sports broadcast history prior to 1972, when sound

recordings were not protected by federal copyright law."

Miley has been collecting broadcasts since 1947,

beginning with a wire recorder and including trading and acquiring with a network

of other avid sports broadcast collectors.

Miley said in the announcement that he has been looking

for a while to place the collection. "I started collecting broadcasts with the

idea that I would have something to do when I retired, and that would be to

listen to the tons of audio that I would end up recording down through the

years," he said in a statement. "It didn't take long for me to

realize that others wanted to hear this, too. I look forward to helping

the Library identify other sports collectors who also want to share their

collections with this venerable institution."

The collection will be housed and cataloged at the

library's Culpeper, Va., campus outside Washington and eventually be available

at its Capitol Hill reading room and online.

Among the TV and radio treasures in the trove, according to the library:

Harold Arlin's 1920 inaugural broadcast on KDKA in

Pittsburgh.

The final game of the Brooklyn Dodgers on September 29, 1957 in Philadelphia

with the incomparable Vin Scully at the mike.

Joe Louis vs. Billy Conn heavyweight championship fights in

1941 and 1946.

Sandy Koufax's first no-hitter in 1962.

The record-breaking game in November 1966 between the

Redskins and Giants in which their combined scores totaled the largest number

of points ever scored in an NFL game.

Jim Brown's exploits in the 1957 Cotton Bowl.

Wilt Chamberlain's last game at Kansas

and the fourth quarter of his 100-point game as a pro.

A nearly complete collection of the Rose Bowl games since

1939.

Arnold Palmer winning his first professional tournament.

Legendary sportscaster Curt Gowdy covering football and

basketball for the University of Oklahoma

in the 1940s.