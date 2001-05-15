Leykis can't make UPN cut

Controversial radio personality Tom Leykis' TV talk/reality show will not be going forward at UPN in the fall, sources say. The Telepictures Production project, which was originally headed for syndication this fall, had been given a second-chance at life this spring at UPN. But sources say UPN executives have passed on the series that was described as a Battle of the Sexes talk show. UPN will announce its fall lineup on Thursday in New York. - Joe Schlosser