Levin: 'Pretty Good' Year forBroadband Plan

Blair Levin, former executive

director of the FCC's National Broadband Plan, says that it has been a

"pretty good year" for the plan.

He says it has been a case of

"two steps forward, one step back," and that there are some things

about which he has said "great" and others where he said "oh,

really?" But he also said that is to be expected and that the plan was not

meant to be a blueprint where everything has to be exactly right.

In an interview for C-SPAN's

Communicators series, Levin said that the plan was always meant to be an

"agenda-setting and target-clarifying device." That means that it has

targets to both shoot for and shoot at.

He cited spectrum reform,

Universal Service Fund reform and rights-of-way reform as among its key issues.

Levin said he thought the debate

had gone "off track" on the spectrum reform issue. He said the issue

to resolve is not whether to reallocate spectrum, but how to reallocate it on

an ongoing basis to serve evolving needs.

The most important resource the

government controls is spectrum, he said, and the need to reallocate that as

needs arise is getting lost in debates like repacking broadcasters and whether

to allocate or auction the D block.

Levin said he supported incentive

auctions, which would compensate broadcasters for exiting spectrum in favor of

wireless broadband. One alternative would be to wait for a crisis, then have

the government just come in and take the spectrum, he said. He would be "OK"

with that, but said that it was a "crisis" response that would lead

to years of litigation. Incentive auctions would be a market-based solution,

which he favors.

Asked whether broadcasters are sitting

on underutilized capital, he said some are and some aren't, but that the market

should determine whether, post cable and internet, there was still a need for

25 or 30 TV stations in New

York. For the 25th

broadcaster in New York, it may be more valuable to sell the spectrum, he

suggested.

Levin said he did not think it was

likely the FCC would make an end-of-summer deadline for reforming the Universal

Service Fund. But he said, with a smile, that the commission should be forgiven

for missing its deadline by a month or two--Levin's broadband plan missed its

initial deadline. That deadline was not as important as moving in the right

direction, he said.

The former FCC chief of staff did

not entirely rule out his candidacy for the next open Democratic FCC

seat-likely that of Michael Copps, who is exiting by year's end--but he

indicated that was not on his radar. He said he had work at the Aspen

Institute, where he is currently employed, that "would be more fun than

being the next commissioner.... I think I'd prefer to keep working on some of

the stuff that I am working on at Aspen. I think that is more important for me right now."