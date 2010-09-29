Levin Outlines Broadband Deployment Formula

Former FCC

broadband czar Blair Levin says he has a formula for deploying broadband

to 97% of the country in ten years for $10 billion.

The government

has just finished allocating almost $7 billion in stimulus funds to

promote deployment to unserved and underserved areas, but Levin says

that infusion "will not be sufficient to ensure

that all people in the United States have access to and can enjoy the

benefits of universal digital citizenship."

Levin, who

exited the FCC last spring, outlines his approach in a new paper for The

Aspen Institute, where he is a fellow. The paper is being presented as

part of the Aspen Institute Communications

and Society Program, Universal Broadband: Targeting Investments to

Deliver Broadband Services to All Americans.

Levin points

out that the FCC has concluded that there are about 7 million housing

units (about 5% of the total) without access to the 4 Mbps downstream/4

Mbps upstream Levin says should be the threshold

for government support of broadband. The FCC pegs the cost to reach all

those homes with wired broadband at $32.4 billion, with a revenue

projection of only $8.9 billion, leaving a $23.5 billion gap.

But he says

that about just 250,000 homes (or .2%) account for $13.4 billion, which

he would serve with satellite broadband because it is too expensive to

wire them, leaving the government with $10

billion needed to reach all the rest.

Levin, whose

National Broadband Plan included migrating Universal Service Funds to

broadband support, says that $10 billion could come from repurposing

existing USF funds. He recommends reducing or

freezing funds to existing carriers, funding only single carrier

and and only where is no business case for deployment absent a subsidy.

Levin says

the FCC should create a broadband mobility fund. The FCC has actually

slated a vote for a rulemaking proposal to create such a fund at its

next public meeting. Not a big surprise since it

was one of the USF changes proposed by Levin's National Broadband Plan.

Levin says

another key is adoption by low-income citizens, which includes not only

cost but factors or relevance and digital literacy.

A number of

his suggestions mirror FCC moves already underway, including

establishing low, uniform pole attachment rates and reforms for

right-of-way dispute resolution.

Levin's

proposals were by way of suggesting how to implement a Knight Commission

recommendation that all Americans need access to high-speed broadband

and its diverse sources of information. According

to Knight, that includes mobile access and speeds capable of delivering

high-definition video.