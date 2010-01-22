Levin: Net Has Potential to Improve Minority Job, Health Care, Education Opportunities

The Internet has the potential to "exacerbate in

equality," which is why universal broadband deployment and adoption is so

important, said the FCC's top broadband advisor Blair Levin, at the Minority

Media & Telecommunications Association's conference on Broadband and Social

Justice in Washington Friday (Jan. 22).

While closing the digital divide was no guarantee of

redressing the in "income inequality, residential segregation and social

isolation," Levin said had grown in the past 30 years, that access can

provide better jobs, education, health care and government services, which

should not be denied to anyone.

But access means more than availability, he said, and

adoption continues to be a key challenge.

Levin, who is overseeing preparation of the national

broadband plan, said keys to spurring that adoption are a "social

infrastructure" that "weaves our investments in digital access into

the fabric of our communities," with that fabric including libraries and

community centers; "social innovation" like online credit counseling

or grant programs to "micro entrepreneurs; and "social purpose

media," which means high-value content from private and government

sources.

"We must ensure that there are no digital second class

citizens," Levin told his audience.