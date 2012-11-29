Leveson Report Recommends Independent Press Self-Regulatory Body

The just-released

report into News Corp.'s phone-hacking scandal and the health of the

British press in general by Lord Justice Leveson has recommended to

Parliament that a new, independent, body be established for effective

self-regulation of the press.

The report "wholly rejected" the argument that while

there were problems at News of the World,

that was no justification for believing other titles may have been acting

unlawfully or unethically.

Even before the report was released, Sen. Jay Rockefeller

(D- W. Va.) was anticipating that possibility. "While I understand that

the main goal of this report is to make policy recommendations, the core of the

Inquiry remains the illegal and unethical practices of newspapers owned by the

News Corporation," he said in a statement, "I remain deeply concerned

that these companies may have violated U.S. laws and injured U.S. citizens. I

hope that Lord Leveson's new report and other ongoing investigations will continue

to clear the air and hold the companies accountable for their deplorable

conduct."

The Lord Justice said in the report that he was not

recommending that the press be "delivered into the arms of the

state," but that "the price of press freedom should be paid by those

who suffer, unfairly and egregiously, at the hands of the press and have no

sufficient mechanism for obtaining redress."

And taking a page from an argument broadcasters and others

in the U.S. have been making to the FCC, the report concludes that when talking

about preserving diversity of voices, or what it calls "media

plurality," online news needs to be considered as part of that equation.

But he also warned against "burdensome or insensitive

regulation [that] would make it even harder for British newspaper groups to

survive," particularly given that they the UK has "few world class

players to rival great global American information businesses."