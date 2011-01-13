Level 3 May Test FCC 'Open Internet' Rules In Comcast Fight

Level 3 Communications could mount the first major challenge under

the Federal Communications Commission's recently adopted network

neutrality rules, as the Internet backbone provider continues to accuse

Comcast of improperly demanding payment to deliver content.

The

dispute has implications for all Internet network providers and content

companies. If Level 3 prevails in convincing regulators that Comcast

shouldn't be allowed levy fees on networks that offload a

disproportionate amount of data, it would change the economic model for

how traffic is exchanged on the Internet.

Level 3 argues that the

FCC's network neutrality rules, adopted Dec. 21 in a 3-2 vote,

explicitly forbid Comcast and other residential broadband providers from

charging anyone a "toll" to reach consumers.

