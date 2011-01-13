Level 3 May Test FCC 'Open Internet' Rules In Comcast Fight
Level 3 Communications could mount the first major challenge under
the Federal Communications Commission's recently adopted network
neutrality rules, as the Internet backbone provider continues to accuse
Comcast of improperly demanding payment to deliver content.
The
dispute has implications for all Internet network providers and content
companies. If Level 3 prevails in convincing regulators that Comcast
shouldn't be allowed levy fees on networks that offload a
disproportionate amount of data, it would change the economic model for
how traffic is exchanged on the Internet.
Level 3 argues that the
FCC's network neutrality rules, adopted Dec. 21 in a 3-2 vote,
explicitly forbid Comcast and other residential broadband providers from
charging anyone a "toll" to reach consumers.
