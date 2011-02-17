Level 3: Genachowski Has Not Foreclosed FCC Action

Level 3,

which is in a dispute with Comcast over pricing of its peering, or not

peering, depending on whom you ask, deal with Comcast, said Thursday that

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski has not foreclosed

FCC action.



In a Hill

hearing, Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) cited

the Level 3 complaint and asked Genachowski whether the FCC's network neutrality

rules apply to peering agreements. He said no,

that the order does not change peering agreements and applies only to

network access service for consumers and small businesses. He called the

Level 3 dispute a commercial one outside of the commission, and one the

FCC didn't have facts and data on.



While that

appeared to some to close the matter, Level 3 said it did not. It

pointed out in a statement Thursday that Genachowski had chosen his

words carefully, which the Harvard lawyer does as a

general practice.



"In

responding, Chairman Genachowski was careful to say that he did not have

an opinion about [the specific dispute], pointing out accurately that

the Level 3/Comcast dispute is not yet before the

FCC and that the FCC has collected no facts about the dispute. Instead,

he stated that the Open Internet Order does not affect ‘peering

agreements,' but does regulate Internet access service provided to

consumers and small businesses," which is what Level

3 argues it is providing.



Level 3 argues that its dispute is not with peering,

that it does not have a peering agreement with Comcast, and that it has

not yet decided whether or not to file a formal complaint.