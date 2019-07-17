Lenzner to Lead Communications at MPAA

The Motion Picture Association of America has named Emily Lenzner EVP for global communications and public affairs, succeeding Matt Bennett who exited to become VP and chief communications officer at American University in Washington.

Lenzner reports to MPAA chairman Charles Rivkin.

“Emily is one of the leading communications strategists in the media industry,” said Rivkin in a statement. “Her expertise in managing global, highly visible brands while navigating some of our industry’s biggest challenges will be invaluable not only to the MPAA but for each of our member studios."

Lenzner comes from Atlantic Media, where she had been SVP of global communications and external relations.

At MPAA, she will head of the association's domestic and international communications.

Her extensive communications resume includes director of communications for ABC News in Washington and a White House post as assistant to senior Clinton advisor George Stephanopoulos, with whom she was reunited as head of PR for This Week with George Stephanopoulos.