Leno to Host White House Correspondents Dinner

After week of late-night drama in which Jay Leno traded

barbs with David Letterman and tossed a few pot shots at NBC, the comedian will

be making quips of a different kind this spring. Leno will headline the annual White House

Correspondents Dinner on May 1, White House Correspondents Association

Executive Director Julia Whiston confirmed to B&C Friday.

It will be Leno's fourth time hosting the nationally

televised dinner-he also did the honors in 1987, 2000 and 2004. A source told The Washington Post's Lisa

de Morales the White House Correspondents Association had reached out

to Leno long before the late-nightbrouhaha with Conan O'Brien erupted.

Recent entertainers at the dinner, which is traditionally

attended by the president, have included Wanda Sykes, Craig Ferguson and

impersonator Richard Little. Stephen

Colbert made headlines in 2006 when his satires of President Bush and his

administration caused several Bush staffers

to walk out and drew criticism from some in the Washington press corps.