Lenders Make Pitch to FCC to Loosen Media Ownership Rules

Lenders made a pitch to the FCC Tuesday (Jan. 12) to loosen

media ownership rules, saying that it was just about the only way to make

broadcasters more attractive to the capital they will need to be competitive in

the marketplace.

They had a cheerleader in Ion Networks Chairman Brandon

Burgess, the only broadcaster on a morning FCC panel on "financial and

marketplace issues."

The workshop is part of the FCC's data-collection for its

quadrennial review of media ownership rules.

Burgess pitched hard for the value of allowing broadcasters

the "R&D platform" of digital to develop a "triple

play" of HD, multicast channels and mobile TV/broadband--Burgess is

chairman of the Open Mobile Video Coalition.

Lenders on the panel point to the "perfect storm"

of a down economy that hammered overleveraged broadcasters and Internet

competition that continues to drain advertising dollars away from the sector.

James Cotter, head of M&A at Sun Trust Bank, said that

while the financial sector used to lend on double-digit multiples to an

industry with strong cash flow and the insurance policy of a recoverable

"stick" value in the broadcast license, the multiple is down to

between zero and four, the being no interest in lending to broadcasters.

He said the FCC needed to consider letting broadcasters

combine in new ways to figure out a business model that will draw investment

back to the sector.

He said the explosion of digital media means the public

policy threat of concentration of ownership or monopolization of voices is

greatly diminished. The bigger threat to a healthy media, he suggested, is just

the opposite, the availability of free material that threatens the business

model.

He asked the FCC to at least consider allowing media

businesses to combine to survive.

Burgess argued that even if under other circumstances the

FCC might believe continued ownership regulations might be warranted, it should

look at that perfect storm and not further encumber broadcasters as they try to

recover from the biggest slump since the depression.

Burgess said he was mostly looking for regulatory parity,

saying it was "absurd" for the cable or satellite industry to be able

to dominate a local market and two TV stations or one company to control 70% of

online search, but broadcasters in smaller markets prevented from

cross-ownership.

Bugess also took the opportunity to complain that the FCC

had not helped it get wider carriage for the digital multicast channels he said

represent important new voices in the market. Burgess had sought mandatory

carriage of Ion's digital kids and lifestyle channels.

Joining in the call for loosened ownership regulations were

Brian Rich, managing partner of Catalyst Investors.

He said that while he had concerns about consolidation and

its impact on localism, he was also worried that if the FCC didn't do something

to help out broadcasters, some will go out of business, and others will no

longer be able to do local news because it is to expensive and they will have

to "put on Seinfeld or something

else."

Arguably the strongest proponent for deregulating

broadcasters was Marci Ryvicker, broadcast and cable analyst for Wells Fargo

Securities. She talked about the massive changes in the marketplace, the rise

of broadband, cell phones, PDAs, cable and the Web that have remade the

competitive marketplace in the past 10 years and said ownership rules must

change along with that marketplace.

She said that broadcasters can't catch a break because of

rules that don't allow them to use their licenses for the most public good.

Relaxing the rules, she said, could lead to crucial investment in mobile TV,

high definition and other technologies.