Leibowitz Will Stick Around a Few More Days

Federal Trade Commission chairman Jon Leibowitz will remain

atop the agency into next week.

He had planned to step down at the end of Friday, but has

now said he would stick around a little while longer. According to sources,

that is to give the Administration a chance to make a decision about a new

chair or acting chair, which has yet to be named.

Leibowitz is expected to exit by the end of next week,

regardless. If the administration has not named an acting chair by then, it

would leave the commission split, 2-2.

Leibowitzannounced last month he would exit after four years atop the agency,

following five years as a commissioner. Before that, he was a Hill staffer, including

working for the late Senator Paul Simon. Leibowitz is also former VP for

congressional affairs at the Motion Picture Association of America.