Leibowitz Will Stick Around a Few More Days
Federal Trade Commission chairman Jon Leibowitz will remain
atop the agency into next week.
He had planned to step down at the end of Friday, but has
now said he would stick around a little while longer. According to sources,
that is to give the Administration a chance to make a decision about a new
chair or acting chair, which has yet to be named.
Leibowitz is expected to exit by the end of next week,
regardless. If the administration has not named an acting chair by then, it
would leave the commission split, 2-2.
Leibowitzannounced last month he would exit after four years atop the agency,
following five years as a commissioner. Before that, he was a Hill staffer, including
working for the late Senator Paul Simon. Leibowitz is also former VP for
congressional affairs at the Motion Picture Association of America.
