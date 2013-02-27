Leibowitz Still on Job at FTC

A Federal Trade Commission spokesman had no comment on the status of a replacement for FTC Chairman Jon Leibowitz, who remains atop the agency, or how long the current chairman would continue to delay his planned exit.

Leibowitz planned to exit Feb. 15, but agreed to remain on through last week, then into this week, and was still on the job at press time.

All indications point to his staying put pending the naming of a replacement, acting or otherwise, even though the signals out of the agency last week were that he might leave, replacement or no.