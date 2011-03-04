Leibowitz Renominated Atop FTC

The President has renominated Federal Trade Commission Chairman John Leibowitz for another seven-year term atop the agency.

The White House announced Liebowitz's name had been sent to the Senate for confirmation along with a number of others.

Liebowitz was first nominated as a commissioner Sept. 3, 2004. He was named chairman March 2, 2009. His term expired last September, but by statute he gets to serve indefinitely at the President's pleasure.

"It gives me great confidence that such dedicated and capable individuals have agreed to join this Administration to serve the American people. I look forward to working with them in the months and years to come," said the President of the nominations.