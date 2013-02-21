Leibowitz Plans to Remain Atop FTC Into Next Week

Federal Trade Commission Chairman Jon

Leibowitz has told aides he will be sticking around into next week.

His

plan had been to exit Feb. 15, but late last week he signaled he would continue

through this week if necessary to give the President the opportunity to name an

acting chairman, but FTC aides had indicated he would leave by Friday,

replacement or no.

Now

an FTC spokesman says that, since there has been no word from the White House,

Leibowitz has decided to stick around a while longer.

He

has not announced any future plans.