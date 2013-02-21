Leibowitz Plans to Remain Atop FTC Into Next Week
Federal Trade Commission Chairman Jon
Leibowitz has told aides he will be sticking around into next week.
His
plan had been to exit Feb. 15, but late last week he signaled he would continue
through this week if necessary to give the President the opportunity to name an
acting chairman, but FTC aides had indicated he would leave by Friday,
replacement or no.
Now
an FTC spokesman says that, since there has been no word from the White House,
Leibowitz has decided to stick around a while longer.
He
has not announced any future plans.
