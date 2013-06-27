Leibowitz Heads New Industry Privacy Coalition

Former Democratic Federal Trade Commission chairman Jon Leibowitz will co-chair the 21st Century Privacy Coalition, a group of major communications providers advocating for "modernizing" privacy and data security laws. Co-chair will be former Republican House Communications Subcommittee member Mary Bono, who was chair of the Commerce Subcommittee which oversees privacy and data security.

Coalition members include Comcast, Time Warner Cable, AT&T, CTIA, DirecTV and Verizon.

Their goal is to apply the laws uniformly across the Internet -- for instance to browsers and search engines as well as ISPs -- while "ensuring the Internet remains an engine of economic growth and social change."