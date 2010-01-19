Leibowitz Gives Strong Support to FCC's Net Neutrality Proposals

The FCC's network neutrality proposals got a strong

shout-out from Federal Trade Commission Chairman Jon Leibowitz, who said that

transparency and the open Internet are "critical" to

consumer-friendly broadband service.

His remarks came at an FCC workshop Tuesday (Jan. 19)

focusing on the FCC's proposal to add a new transparency principle to the

Internet Openness policy statement the commission's democratic majority argue

needs to be expanded and codified.

Leibowitz said that effort to expand and codify the

principles was necessary because, without it, "those principles are not

certainties in the Internet of tomorrow."

He also said the FTC would be teaming up with the FCC to

insure openness. "I welcome the FCC's involvement in this area. If this

principle of transparency and disclosure is promulgated, I look forward to a

close working relationship between our agencies that leverages the expertise of

both on behalf of consumers."

Certainty, he argued, would be good for business as well as

consumers, since bright lines could also protect reasonable network management

from challenges. "Clear rules of the road, by the way, are a much better defense

against a public outcry over a questionable practice that sometimes forces

companies to backtrack on important investment decisions - long after those

decisions have been made," he said.

He even invoked Comcast's top policy executive. David Cohen,

pointing out that he had noted in a recent

blog posting that "we are all obviously better off having 'clear

rules.'" To be fair, Cohen also said the company was not convinced the

rules should be expanded or codified in the first place, but that if they were

they should also be clear.

Leibowitz told the workshop crowd, which included four of

the five commissioners and a visiting Canadian telecom official, that while reasonable

network was important he also thought "some form of

antidiscrimination" language was critical.

He also warned against selective reading of a 2007 FTC

broadband report. That report cautioned against broad restrictions in an

"unsettled, dynamic environment," but it also said to do nothing

would be a problematic option, he pointed out. Adding that the report came out

before the BitTorrent controversy, Comcast's blocking of p2p traffic and the

FCC's subsequent smack down.

He also said the report may have overstated competition

based on FCC numbers that counted as served any zip code with as few as one

Internet customer, and anticipated competition from new sources other than cable

and telephone wired service that have not substantially materialized. He said

that wireless broadband may become a game-changer, as the FCC has predicted,

"but that day has not yet arrived."

But Leibowitz also distanced himself from the more extreme

gloom-and-doom rhetoric of network neutrality rule proponents as well as

opponents.

"You have really begun to cut through the dystopian

futures envisioned by each side of the net neutrality debate if the other

side's policy prescriptions are adopted," he said. "You seem to be

headed toward a reasonable, thoughtful, pro-consumer middle ground."