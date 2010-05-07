Legislators Call For Multiple Comcast/NBCU Hearings

Some four dozen legislators led by

Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) have called on the FCC to hold multiple hearings on

the Comcast/NBCU merger and require the companies to answer many questions,

primarily on diversity issues.

The members, many from the

Congressional Black and Hispanic Caucuses, said the companies' diversity, labor

and community relations efforts need to be "fully reviewed" before

the FCC can pass judgment on the proposed $30 billion joint venture.

"It is imperative that the

public be given ample opportunity to have an open dialogue with the commission

about how this merger will affect local communities," they wrote.

The commission has not held public

hearings on a merger in a decade, but the groups argue that simply speaks to

the politics of the period--Republican administrations--rather than a general

precedent.

They cited report cards on

workforce diversity by The National Hispanic Media Coalition and Hispanic

Association of Corporate Responsibility that suggested the companies still had

some work to do on that front.

In addition to the public

hearings, the legislators want the FCC to require Comcast and NBCU to answer a

host of questions including providing "detailed" analysis of their

employment of women and minorities in executive and management positions,

contracting opportunities, and fostering "creative freedom and diversity

in programming, diversity, and ownership."

Back in April, Waters had asked

the chairman to extend the comment period on its review of the proposed

Comcast-NBCU merger so that the public would get to weigh in more fully. The

FCC had denied a request by Media Access Project for an extension of the final

comment deadline on the deal from June 17 to Aug. 1. The FCC pointed out that

it had already established a 90-day window for comments and pleadings "two

or three times" as the period for previous mergers.

But the commission has since

extended the comment period, and actually stopped the clock on its review of

the deal, to give Comcast and NBCU time to file follow-up reports on the economic

impact of the deal and its affect on online video distribution. The companies

turned in those report cards this week and the clock should be starting back up

soon.

Citing and saluting those moves,

Waters took the opportunity to press her case once again.

Comcast had no comment on Waters' letter, but in a Hill hearing on the deal Comcast Chairman Brian Roberts pledged to continue to promote diversity. And in a blog posting last February, its chief diversity officer pointed to examples of that commitment including that fact that "almost 60%" of its employees are women or minorities, that women are in leadership positions in its headquarters region of Philadelphia and atop three of its business lines: Interactive Media, Digital Voice, and High Speed Internet. Reports also said Comcast was named one of the top 50 organizations for multicultural business opportunities by Diversitybusiness.com, and one of the 50 best companies for Latinas by Latina Style magazine, and one of the top companies for Hispanics in general by Hispanic Business magazine.