Leahy Seeks No Fast-Lane Pledges from ISPs

Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), chairman of the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee, wants Internet service providers to take the pledge. He is pressuring them to promise not to create Internet "fast lanes."

The "lane" issue caught fire after FCC chairman Tom Wheeler proposed a "commercially reasonable" standard for a new anti-unreasonable discrimination Open Internet rule, though he has repeatedly pointed out that was a way to craft an anti-discrimination rule that would pass court muster in court without imposing what ISPs have consistently signaled was the nuclear option of Title II reclassification.

That option remains on the table, Wheeler has said.

