Leahy Introduces Update to Electronic Communications Privacy Act

On the same day the House Judiciary Committee was talking

about updating the Electronic Communications Privacy Act (ECPA), Senate

Judiciary Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy was already doing something about

it. Along with Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah), Leahy introduced a bill to update

ECPA to protect digital privacy rights.

ECPA outlines the Fourth Amendment protections of stored

communications from unreasonable search and seizure, but was first passed in

1986 and has not been updated since 2001. "No one could have imagined just how

the Internet and mobile technologies would transform how we communicate and

exchange information today," Leahy said in a statement. "Privacy laws

written in an analog era are no longer suited for privacy threats we face in a

digital world."

The Electronic Communications Privacy Act Amendments Act of

2013 would, among other things:

"[E]stablishes a search warrant requirement in order

for the government to obtain the content of Americans' emails and other

electronic communications, when those communications are stored with a

third-party service provider. "[E]liminates the outdated '180-day' rule that calls for different legal

standards for the government to obtain email content depending upon the age of

an email, and "[R]equires that the government notify an individual whose electronic

communications have been disclosed within 10 days of obtaining a search

warrant."

Lee's office said the bill is backed by "50

privacy, civil liberties, civil rights and tech industry leaders."