Leahy: Broadcasters Should Be Compensated for Content Use

Broadcasters deserve to be compensated when their content is

used for profit by other corporations. That was the message, greeted by loud

applause, of Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) to a National Association of

Broadcasters audience Tuesday at the association's members' annual pilgrimage

Leahy is chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, whose

He called it a testament to their work that broadcast

content was in such high demand, and the reward for that hard work should be

He did not specify any threats to that model, though

Leahy also praised broadcasters for being a source of news

and comfort following the Sandy Hook shootings, saying "we wept and

prayed, sometimes with broadcasters." That said, he praised broadcasters

for being part of the conversation about violence, specifically for their

announced participation last week in a cross-industry effort to promote the

Leahy was among a trio of legislators addressing the

audience of some 500 broadcasters from around the country. The others were Rep.

Gene Green (R-Tex.) and Sen. Orrin Hatch (R- Utah). The common theme of their

brief addresses was that broadcasters are an important asset because of their

local focus and first informer status in emergencies and that incentive

