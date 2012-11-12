Leadership Conference Urges FCC Not to Rush to Media Ownership Order

The FCC is getting some pushback from the Leadership

Conference on Civil and Human Rights after reports in B&C/Multichannel News

that FCC chairman Julius Genachowski is trying to vote on a media ownership

order before the end of the year. The FCC is reviewing its media ownership

rules per a congressionally mandated quadrennial review and a remand from the

Third Circuit Court of appeals.

In

a letter Friday to FCC chairman Julius Genachowski, the group

"urged" the commission to reconsider the decision to "permit

additional consolidation of the broadcast media without the court-ordered data

analyzing [of] the impact of media consolidation on communities of color and

women."

"As we have previously stated to the Commission, any

change in media ownership rules should take place only after the Commission

collects, releases, and subjects to public comment complete data and analysis

of broadcast ownership data," said the group. "It is a grave

disservice to the constituencies represented by The Leadership Conference to

attempt to push through a change in media ownership rules at the last minute

without an opportunity for our members to sift through the data and engage in

substantive debate about its import.

"A decision to alter any of the Commission's media

ownership rules without this data will violate the mandate of the U.S. Court of

Appeals of the Third Circuit because it is impossible to understand any change

on ownership by women and people of color in its absence," the group said.

Members

of the Leadership Conference include the NAACP, Urban League and Communications

Workers of America.

The Third Circuit told the FCC to better justify its

diversity initiative undertaken under then-FCC chairman Kevin Martin as part of

a 2007 vote to both loosen the newspaper-broadcast cross-ownership rules and

adopt those diversity initiatives. Sources tell B&C/Multi that the

plan is to vote to loosen the cross-ownership rules -- perhaps even lifting the

ban altogether on radio-newspaper cross-ownership, with some diversity element

to that decision -- and to deal with the diversity initiatives in a separate

item.

The FCC is poised to release its latest industry survey on

ownership diversity -- the so-called 323 report -- which it is using to inform

its decision on ownership rules.