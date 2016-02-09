Lawson, Theriault Retiring From CPB

Even as the Corporation for Public Broadcasting saw its funding maintained in the new Obama budget, it announced it would be losing two execs to retirement later this year.

Jennifer Lawson, senior VP for TV and digital content, and Bruce Theriault, senior VP, journalism and radio, will be leaving in May.

In a related move, Joseph Tovares, senior VP, diversity and innovation, will become chief content officer.

Lawson has spent three decades in noncommercial media, including as executive VP of programming and promotion services at PBS, where she promoted Ken Burns' iconic The Civil War and Baseball documentary series.

She also developed Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego and Barney & Friends.

Before joining CPB, Theriault spent 13 years as senior VP at Public Radio International.

CPB is the private nonprofit entity created by Congress to oversee the disbursement of federal funding for noncommercial TV and radio.