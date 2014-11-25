Lawmakers Concerned About EP Search Engine Resolution

Some U.S. lawmakers representing districts with a large tech company presence, are concerned about reports of a pending European Parliament (EP) resolution proposing that relevant companies spin off their search engine business in Europe from other operations as a way to promote more search engine competition.

The resolution reportedly does not mention Google, though as a dominant search engine it is clearly one of those relevant companies.

In a bipartisan letter to the parliament dated Nov. 25, Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.), ranking member of the Communications Subcommittee (Google is based in her district) and Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) led a group of 10 legislators in saying they had "great concern" over what they said would be "deter[ring] continued innovation and investment from U.S.-based Internet companies."

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.