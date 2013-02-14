Lautenberg Won't Seek Re-Election

Sen. Frank Lautenberg (D-N.J.), 89, oneof the loudest congressional critics of News Corp. as a TV station owner,

will not seek re-election when his current term ends.

"I will be traveling to my hometown of Paterson [Feb. 15] to

announce that I will not seek re-election in 2014," he said in a

statement. "This is not the end of anything, but rather the beginning of a

two-year mission to pass new gun safety laws, protect children from toxic

chemicals, and create more opportunities for working families in New

Jersey."

"While I may not be seeking re-election," he

added, "there is plenty of work to do before the end of this term and I'm

going to keep fighting as hard as ever for the people of New Jersey in the U.S.

Senate."

Lautenberg has long criticized News Corp.'s WWOR-TV

Secaucus, which the senator has said "has not lived up to its obligations

to serve the people of New Jersey." News Corp. disputes that

characterization. He has also pushed the FCC to lift its sports blackout rules.

"Frank is a steadfast champion of the people of New Jersey," said President Obama, who served with Lautenberg during Obama's brief tenure in the Senate. "Throughout his time in the Senate, Frank has fought tirelessly for workers, veterans, members of our military and their families, and immigrants, and he continues to make extraordinary contributions to our nation's safety, and the health and welfare of our citizens," said the President. "His service in World War II is a testament to his character and deep commitment to public service. I look forward to working with Frank on critical issues before us these next two years..."