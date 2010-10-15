Lautenberg Blasts Fox

Senator Frank Lautenberg (D-NJ)

criticized Fox Friday for not wanting to submit its retrans dispute to

arbitration, and called on the broadcaster to keep its signals on the

air past the midnight Friday (Oct.15) deadline.

"It is inexcusable that Fox would

rather hold consumers hostage than engage in further negotiations," said

Lautenberg. "Fox should reconsider its decision immediately and keep

its signal on the air for Cablevision customers

this weekend."

That came after reports the FCC had

also encouraged both Fox and Cablevision to keep the signals on the air

and submit to third-party mediation. An FCC source confirmed it was

urging keeping the signals on and getting help

with resolving the dispute, but said the FCC was not offering to act as

the arbitrator.

Fox said Friday that it "appreciates

the requests for binding arbitration" and shares the concern for

protecting viewers and access to programming, but that Cablevision needs

to " stop hiding behind a call for binding arbitration

and negotiate in good faith."

Lautenberg is a long-time critic of Fox's WWOR, one of the stations involved in the dispute.