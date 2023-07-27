Hulu Promotes Lauren Tempest to General Manager

Hulu said that Lauren Tempest has been promoted to general manager, a new position, effective immediately.

Tempest had been senior VP of content partnerships, acquisitions and scheduling. In her new role, she will expand her portfolio, assuming responsibility for the overall Hulu business.

She will continue to report to Joe Earley, president of direct-to-consumer Disney Entertainment.

“As we enter our next, critical, phase of growth for Hulu, I can think of no one better to lead us through the evolution than Lauren,” Earley said. “Over the past eight years, she has proven to be an exceptional partner and leader, while continuing to deliver the most in-demand content to our subscribers. The relationships she has built internally and externally have helped propel us forward, which is why I, and teams across Disney Entertainment, are excited for her to officially step into this role.”

Tempest joined Hulu in 2015. She was responsible for acquiring Schitt’s Creek and launching series including The Bear and Prey. Earlier, she spent six years at NBCUniversal’s USA Network.

“I have had the privilege of working with some of the most dedicated and passionate people during my time at Hulu, and I am excited to help lead and accelerate Hulu’s vision and strategy, particularly during such a major inflection point in the streaming industry,” Tempest said.