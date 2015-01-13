Latta Re-Introduces Title II-Blocking Bill

Rep. Bob Latta (R-Ohio), vice chairman of the House Communications Subcommittee, has reintroduced a bill that would block any FCC effort to reclassify Internet access under Title II common carrier regulations.

That comes a week after FCC chairman Tom Wheeler signaled his new proposal to restore network neutrality rules would be to apply some Title II regs.

The bill would amend the Communications Act to make explicit that Title II common carrier regulations can't be applied to an information service, and that Internet access is an information service.

