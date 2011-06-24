Latta Introduces FCC Cost-Benefit Bill

Rep. Robert Latta (R-Ohio) has introduced a bill that would

require the FCC to conduct a cost-benefit analysis of proposed rules.

It mirrors one of the proposals in a draft bill

circulated this week by Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.), chair of the House

Communications Subcommittee of which Latta is also a member.

"Over-regulations are stifling small businesses' ability

to innovate and create jobs in the United States," Latta said of the

Analysis of Benefits and Costs (or ABC's ) bill. "With the

telecommunications industry driving a significant proportion of the economic

growth in our country, we should make sure the FCC does not produce regulations

that will hamper this sector of the economy."