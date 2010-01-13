Last Call for Broadband Comments

The FCC has put out a last call for comment on the national

broadband plan. Saying it was taking

advantage of the "small window" of opportunity provided by the recent

move of the plan's deadline from Feb. 17 to March 17, the commission Wednesday

said it was giving commenters until Jan. 27.

It did so by way of granting a request by Media Access

Project to extend the comment period. MAP had argued that all the workshops and

hearings and requests for comments on various issues had "cast new light and

added new perspectives on many of the questions raised in those notices and

meetings."

The call includes comments on all the workshops and targeted

requests for comment on specific issues, including for reply comments for the

spectrum reclamation, TV set-top box, and IP network comment requests whose

time frames had initially been too short to allow for replies.