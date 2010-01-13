Last Call for Broadband Comments
The FCC has put out a last call for comment on the national
broadband plan. Saying it was taking
advantage of the "small window" of opportunity provided by the recent
move of the plan's deadline from Feb. 17 to March 17, the commission Wednesday
said it was giving commenters until Jan. 27.
It did so by way of granting a request by Media Access
Project to extend the comment period. MAP had argued that all the workshops and
hearings and requests for comments on various issues had "cast new light and
added new perspectives on many of the questions raised in those notices and
meetings."
The call includes comments on all the workshops and targeted
requests for comment on specific issues, including for reply comments for the
spectrum reclamation, TV set-top box, and IP network comment requests whose
time frames had initially been too short to allow for replies.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.