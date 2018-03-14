Larry Kudlow Praised as Trump's Potential Top Economic Advisor

The Institute for Policy Innovation is praising the expected naming of CNBC commentator and analyst Larry Kudlow to replace Gary Cohn as President Donald Trump's chief economic advisor (head of the National Economic Council).



Various news outlets, including CNBC, have reported that he tops the President's list of replacements for Cohn, who resigned last week following the President's announcement of new tariffs on steel and aluminum, with which Cohn disagreed.



“With the departure of Gary Cohn, many were concerned that an important voice for free markets would be missing from the administration,” said IPI resident scholar Merrill Matthews. “Appointing Larry Kudlow should relieve those fears. Larry has a long history of strongly advocating for low taxes, limited regulations and free trade. And he has the intellectual and policy gravitas to back up his positions. President Trump may not always take Larry's advice, but at least we know he will be receiving good advice.”



Kudlow, who was an economic advisor in the Reagan Administration, expressed disappointment with Cohn's exit, and is no big fan of tariffs, either.



Kudlow is a senior contributor to CNBC and is former host of The Kudlow Report. He has a radio show on WABC New York that is syndicated by Cumulus Media.



Kudlow was also chief economist and senior managing director of Bear Stearns and began his career at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.