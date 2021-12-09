Larry Irving Elected Chair of PBS Board

The Public Broadcasting Service has elected Larry Irving to chair its board of directors.

PBS provides noncommercial content to over 330 member stations. The board governs and sets policy for PBS.

Irving, who was previously on the PBS board from 2009 to 2019 when he helped it make the digital transition, is currently president of his own consulting firm, the Irving Group, following a series of high-profile posts in and out of government.

“Larry Irving is a highly accomplished leader who comes into this role with extensive business experience, strategic savvy and a demonstrated commitment to public television,” said PBS President Paula Kerger. “We are grateful to Larry for devoting his energy and passion to PBS and our member stations, as we carry forward our essential mission of service to the American people.”

Irving's resume includes co-chairman of the Internet Innovation Alliance, head of the National Telecommunications & Information Administration during the Clinton Administration, the White House's chief communications policy advisor; VP for global government affairs for Hewlett-Packard; and senior counsel for the then-House subcommittee on telecommunications and finance.

Irving was also a member of the Obama-Biden transition team on communications issues and has been credited with coining the term, Digital Divide. He is a member of the Internet Hall of Fame.

"It's a great honor to work with PBS and the Board to carry forward the incredible legacy of public television," said Irving of his election. "PBS and its member stations have had an extraordinary impact on American culture and life, and I'm excited to join such an esteemed group of leaders in shaping and securing the future of this treasured institution." ■