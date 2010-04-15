Largent Says NAB's Smith Focused on Misinterpreted "Threats" to Broadcasters

The president of the wireless industry association says

National Association of Broadcasters President Gordon Smith has "focused

on a 'misinterpretation' of 'threats' to the broadcasting industry

from the FCC's broadband plan."

That plan proposes freeing up 120 MHz from the broadcast

band by 2015 and auctioning it for wireless broadband.

In a letter to the FCC commissioners Thursday (April 15),

CTIA President Steve Largent took aim at statements Smith made in his keynote

speech at the NAB convention in Las

Vegas this week. Smith said that with technological

advancements in spectrum efficiency "you have to ask, what makes this

spectrum grab -- and the disruption and loss of innovation it would cause --

really necessary?" He said that broadcasters concern was that "the

broadband plan would yank away more than one third of the spectrum used for TV

broadcasting so that wireless broadband companies can have more."

"We believe that Mr. Smith's dour prognosis reflects

unfounded concerns and ignores the realities of today's market and consumer

demand," wrote Largent in the letter. "The commission has charted a

rational and wise course that facilitates the dual goals of identifying

additional spectrum to be auctioned for mobile broadband without impairing

broadcast television."

Broadcasters are concerned that the voluntary spectrum

reclamation will no longer be voluntary if the FCC does not get enough

spectrum, a point that seems to be made explicitly in the plan, which says: "The

government's ability to reclaim, clear and re-auction spectrum is the ultimate

backstop against market failure and is an appropriate tool when a voluntary

process stalls entirely." Smith read that quote in his speech, and said

that the "voluntary" plan sounds like an offer broadcasters

can't refuse.