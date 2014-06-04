Lara Logan Returns to CBS News

60 Minutes correspondent Lara Logan has returned to work at CBS News, ending a seven-month leave of absence, a CBS spokesperson confirmed.

Logan and 60 Minutes producer Max McClellan took a leave of absence in November, stemming from the faulty Benghazi report that ran on the newsmagazine last fall.

Logan anchored the Oct. 27 report, which relied heavily on an interview with security contractor Dylan Davies (who was interviewed under the name "Morgan Jones"). Shortly after airing, Davies' credibility was called into question due to conflicting reports about his whereabouts on the night of the attack.

The controversy forced Logan to issue an on-air apology on CBS This Morning and again on 60 Minutes.

60 Minutes will return with new episodes in the fall.