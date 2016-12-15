Lanza Named Trump Transition Deputy Communications Director

Bryan Lanza, who was deputy communications director for Donald Trump surrogates during the campaign, has been named deputy communications director of the Trump transition, a new post.

Before joining the Trump Campaign, Lanza was the communications director for Citizens United. That is the conservative group whose Supreme Court challenge to FEC limits on corporate and union campaign spending led to the decision that nonprofits, and ultimately corporations and unions as well, have "free speech" rights to fund TV and radio ads.

That helped boost media outlet coffers, but led to criticisms that the money’s original sources were not being sufficiently disclosed to the public.