Lane Exiting Fox D.C. Post

Rick Lane, senior VP of government affairs for 21st Century Fox, will exit at the end of the year, the company said Tuesday.

Lane has been a key D.C. player for Fox for the past 15 years, including on FCC and congressional strategy and heading up the company PAC that contributes to various candidates.

No word on who will take over the post. Lane exits Jan. 1.

“We truly value Rick’s insight and deep understanding of the politics and policies that directly impact our business," said CEO James Murdoch. "We wish him the very best and continued success."

Lane joined News Corp. as VP of government affairs in 2001 and was named senior VP in 2004. He is former director of congressional affairs for the House.

