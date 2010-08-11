Lamont Loses, McMahon Wins

Cable executive Ned Lamont lost his bid for governor of

Connecticut Tuesday, but former wrestling exec Linda McMahon is still in the

political ring in that state.

As recently as the day before, Lamont's campaign was pointing to a

statewide poll showing he led the Democratic primary race against former

Stamford, Conn., Mayor Dan Malloy, but when the votes were counted, Malloy was the

winner. "Congrats to Dan tonight, and thank you so much to all of you who

worked hard and helped move our state forward. Keep believing!" Lamont

tweeted after the results were in.

Lamont had been elected to public office in his hometown of

Greenwich, where he was a selectman, and had held statewide posts. But he came

to national political prominence in 2006 when he beat Joe Lieberman for the

Democratic nomination for the Senate only to lose to him in a three-way race

when Lieberman became an Independent.

Lamont worked for Cablevision Systems before starting his own

company, Lamont Digital Systems, in 1984, which delivers cable and distant

learning services to 250 college campuses.

In another high-profile Connecticut race featuring a media mogul,

Linda McMahon, who stepped down as CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment, coincidentally

based in Malloy's former Stamford, Conn., stomping grounds, won her primary bid

against former Rep. Rob Simmons.

She is running for the seat of retiring Senator Chris Dodd and

will face off against Connecticut Attorney General Richard Blumenthal.