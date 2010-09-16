Lack of USF Cap Remains Contentious Point on Compromise Bill

There was much talk about consensus support Thursday at a hearing

on a universal service high-cost fund reform bill spearheaded by Rep. Rick

Boucher (D-Va.), but there appeared still to be disagreement over whether or

not the fund should be capped.

Communications companies pay into the fund to subsidize phone

service, and if Congress and the FCC get their way, broadband service, to

areas, particularly rural areas, where the cost is too high to make

business sense.

The current version of the bill, whose primary mission is to

transition the fund from phone to broadband subsidies while holding the cost

down and reducing waste fraud and abuse, does not cap the fund. The growth of

the fund, more than doubling in a decade to about $4 billion, was one of the

factors spurring calls for reform.

The FCC, which has made transitioning the fund to broadband one of

its National Broadband Plan priorities, said in a report that it could

significantly increase if not capped.

While industry witnesses basically supported the bill as currently

constituted, with all saying in a perfect world they would make changes, but

suggesting removing or changing pieces now could upset the balance. Suggesting

that tenuousness, bill co-sponsor Rep. Lee Terry (R-Neb.) said calling it a

"compromise" might be the understatement of the year.

Most of the criticism of the bill came from committee Republicans

concerned about the lack of a cap on the fund or a way to offset potential

increase, led by ranking member Cliff Stearns (R-Fla.).

Stearns cited the FCC's input that the fund could increase without

a cap, and said the bill should not proceed without "strong statutory

assurances" that that was going to happen.

Rep Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) said she, for one, was

"extremely disappointed" that there was no cap on the fund, saying it

looked to her like a "typical regressive D.C. tax." She said she

hoped that some of the discussion could "re-center" on that issue

before the bill goes to the floor.

Energy & Commerce Committee Chairman Henry Waxman (D-Calif.)

also said he had some concerns about costs, and just what some of the savings

might be from proposed changes in the bill. He was also concerned about some of

the broad waivers in the bill and their impact on the goal of deployment of

broadband to "all Americans".

Addressing the former concern, Boucher asked Kathleen Grillo,

senior VP of Verizon, what she estimated the savings to the fund would be from

the bill's provision requiring competitive bidding for wireless carrier

support. She said anywhere from $200 million to $500 million. "That is

pretty substantial savings," said Boucher. He also pointed to the bill's

cutting off of funds to voice-based wireline phone service in areas with

competition and looking at net revenues from all supported services when

determining the level of support as ways to keep costs down.

On the bill's lack of a cap, Boucher said that even retaining the

rate-of-return model rather than a rate cap, the FCC had plenty of discretion

to set that rate. He asked Carol Massey, deputy chief of the

FCC's Wireline Competition Bureau, why such broad discretion would not be

sufficient control of the fund since there was nothing preventing the FCC from

lowering that rate from the current 11.4% if that appeared to make sense.

Mattey said the FCC could certainly change the rate.

Stearns asked whether that FCC report's language meant that

the commission meant that, as written, the bill would not control the costs of

the fund.

Mattey said that as she understood it, the bill did have a

provision directing the FCC not to "unreasonably burden" consumers

(companies pass on their USF subsidy costs to their customers), and said the

FCC would "appreciate any direction from Congress" on what would

constitute an unreasonable burden.

Standing up for the rate-of-return model was Shirley Bloomfield,

CEO of the National Telecommunications Cooperative Association. She said it

allows carriers to get, if not a guaranteed rate or return, at least some

recovery of costs, recognizing they are carriers of last resort, going places

others don't want to take on. She said the rate cap model encourages service

where there is highest return and lowest risk, which does not work for

encouraging rural build-outs.