Labor Job Centers to Become Broadband Learning Center

The Department of Labor said that its almost 2,800 American

Job Centers will start providing digital literacy outreach as part of the

FCC/Obama Administration/broadband industry Connect2Compete initiative.

That came in an announcement Monday at an employment center

in Arlington, Va.

FCC chairman Julius Genachowski joined Labor Secretary Hilda

Solis and others to unveil that new effort, as well as an early 2014 public

service campaign through the Ad Council, which puts together pro bono creative

with donated ad space and time from TV and radio stations.

The campaign will promote a new database and training

locator tool to help identify computing centers and training, which will be

released this fall.

As part of Monday's announcement, Connect2Compete released preliminary

results from its San Diego pilot program offering $9.95-per-month standalone

broadband and $150 laptops to households with school kids eligible for school

lunch programs, where more families bought the service from Cox -- the

participating cable provider -- during the two-month test than had been

projected, according to the FCC.

"We've made some progress closing our adoption and

digital skills gaps. The adoption gap between whites and African

Americans has been nearly cut in half since 2009," said Genachowski in

announcing the addition of the Labor job centers to the adoption effort, but

added: "We need to continue closing the broadband adoption gap to make

sure that every American can enjoy the economic and social benefits of

high-speed Internet. That's what Connect2Compete is all about."