L.A. Council Tees Up Studio-Friendly Provisions

The L.A. City Council is scheduled Tuesday to vote on a series of measures to promote and increase TV show and movie production in the city.

That is according to councilmember Paul Krekorian, chairman of the Ad Hoc Committee on Film and TV Production Jobs, whose committee came up with various measures at its Oct. 28 meeting.

Being voted on at the meeting are provisions that would:

1. Extend to June 30, 2019 (a five-year extension), the waiver of fees normally charged for filming in city-owned buildings like City Hall libraries, airports and police department facilities.

2. Coordinate permitting across departments and staff.

3. Create a customer service survey for film permit holders to improve city services.

The city voted earlier this year to extend and expand its film and TV tax credit program.