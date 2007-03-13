Kuharsky Named GM of Food Network
Sergei Kuharsky was named General Manager of the Food Network. He joins from In Demand Networks where he served as EVP of sales and marketing.
Kuharsky will participate in the daily operations of the network as well as focusing on new business development.In a statement, Food Network President Brooke Johnson said, "Sergei's successful innovation and strategy for evolving brand is exactly what Food Network needs as it continues to grow."
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.