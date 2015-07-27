Kristopher Jones Upped at 21st Century Fox

Kristopher Jones has been named VP of government relations for 21st Century Fox. He reports to Mike Regan, executive VP of government relations.

Jones' purview includes retrans, satellite laws and spectrum issues, and he was recently named treasurer of FoxPAC, the company's political action committee.

Jones has been director of government relations since joining the company in 2011 from the National Association of Broadcasters, where he was VP of communications.

“Kris has consistently impressed me and our colleagues with his deep grasp of complex matters, strategic thinking and effectiveness as an advocate on a range of key issues for our businesses," said Regan.