Kramer: WCIT Conference Must Steer Clear of Internet

The U.S. is nonnegotiable on the point that international

telecom treaties not be expanded to include the Internet, and Ambassador Terry

Kramer, tapped by President Obama to lead the U.S. delegation to the World

Conference on International Telecommunications (WCIT 12) in Dubai next month,

said as much so Tuesday in no uncertain terms.

At an American Enterprise Institute (AEI) event in

Washington on Tuesday, he signaled that the U.S. could walk if the conference

morphed into an effort to extend the UN's International Telecommunications

Union (ITU) treaties on traditional telecom into Internet governance and

content control, which he pointed could come via innocuous-sounding changes.

FCC commissioner Robert McDowell, who was also a speaker, seconded that motion.

Kramer said that confining the treaties to telecom was a

nonnegotiable item for the U.S. delegation. He acknowledged cybersecurity and

broadband build-out and access were all issues worth framing at the conference,

but they could not be solved there, and the attempt likely would fracture the

proceedings.

He warned that changes of a single word could have

far-reaching effects on geopolitics, the free flow of information and the world

economy. He also warned that if the conference did devolve into an attempt to

give governments more control over Internet traffic and content, the conference

could fall apart, which would not do Dubai or ITU organizers any good. He also

said that the U.S. would not be bound by any Internet-related changes, though

it would obviously have an impact given that the Internet is a global

community.

On that note, he said it would not be productive to attack

the UN (as a number of congressional Republicans have done), or not to try to

remain at the table.

While he said that some European countries were backing off

a proposal to adopt a sending-party-pays model for charging for Internet

traffic (to help fund broadband build-outs), India was starting to talk about a

similar proposal, in which developed markets would help pay for broadband build-outs

in developing countries.

ITU Secretary General Hamadoun Toure has suggested consensus

at the conference is in reach. Kramer was not so sure given Toure's discussions

over the European pay Internet model that he finds troubling. He said consensus

was possible on identifying the problems, but that trying to find consensus on

solutions was where it would break down.

Moving the Internet to a pay model, including trying to

charge for quality of service, would fundamentally change its character, he

said, and made it clear the U.S. would support such a move. While he said he

was sympathetic to the need for broadband build-outs, a pay model would

discourage some players from sending traffic, or would require them to charge a

large fee that would exacerbate the digital divide over affordability. "We

understand the problem," he said. "But the solution is not

effective."

In fact, he said that a successful conference would be one where

they agreed on the problems, but did not try to reach solutions that would

inevitably divide them.

Kramer also said another proposal to give government's a

role in determining the routing of Internet traffic was a nonstarter as well.

He said that would only drive up costs and make it easier for the government to

censor traffic.

He also warned about efforts by Syria, Russia and China to

move away from the multistakeholder model of Internet governance that was the

key to its success.

Kramer's message in Dubai will be that the Internet is

working under the current multistakeholder model and the virtuous cycle of

innovation and investment that results from that approach and that attempts at

a more government-centric model would threaten that continued success.

Kramer said that is a message he will be relaying repeatedly

over the 2-3 weeks before the conference begins Dec. 3.

FCC commissioner Robert McDowell, who was on a panel with

Kramer at the EIA event, seconded the multistakeholder emphasis, also warned of

innocent-sounding proposals that may be anything but -- "small tweaks can

become tectonic changes," he said -- and reminded his audience that when

the conference is over Dec. 15, the fight will still go on. He noted that the

nation states pushing for more control of the Internet are "patient and

persistent incrementalists."

McDowell said he understood that the economics pushing some

of the efforts at expanding the treaties to include the Internet. They are

looking to replace dwindling revenues from the days of long-distance, money

that flowed disproportionately from the developed to the developing world. Some

of that went to the social benefit, some of that money to things not so

beneficial to the populace, he said. At any rate, getting the ITU more involved

was not the answer, he concluded. Countries that regulate the Internet are

freer and more prosperous, he said.

McDowell, who has been one of the leading voices on the

issue, will be in Dubai for the conference. He pointed out that preserving the

multistakeholder model and rejecting nation state encroachment is one issue on

which Congress has been uncharacteristically in accord. He said the

instructions from the directly elected representatives of the people were not

to allow expansion of ITU jurisdiction into the Internet "one iota."