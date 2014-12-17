Kornbluh Rates With Senate

Karen Kornbluh, EVP of external affairs for Nielsen, who leads global public policy, privacy and corporate responsibility for the ratings company, has been confirmed as a member of the Broadcasting Board of Governors (BBG).

BBG overseas all government-supported civilian international media including Voice of America, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Middle East Broadcasting and Cuba Broadcasting.

Kornbluh succeeds Michael Meehan, who has served since July 2010.

"Karen's international media expertise, experience and insight will be tremendous assets for the BBG," said BBG chairman Jeff Shell. "I look forward to working with her and benefiting from her knowledge and involvement."

Before joining Nielsen, Kornbluh was ambassador to the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development and, before that, policy director for then-Senator Barack Obama. She was also on the short list of women being considered to replace then-FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski when he left in 2013.

Kornbluh's resume also includes a stint as assistant bureau chief of the FCC's international bureau and visiting fellow at the Center for American Progress.