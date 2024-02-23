Knicks-Celtics NBA Primetime Action; Major League Soccer Kicks Off: What’s On This Weekend in TV Sports (Feb. 24-25)
A look at the weekend’s top TV sports events on broadcast, cable and streaming services
A weekend slate of national NBA and NHL games, as well as the first weekend of Major League Soccer action, top the list of live TV sports telecasts airing during the last weekend of February.
On the NBA court, ABC will televise a Saturday primetime matchup between the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks. On Sunday, ABC will air the Milwaukee Bucks-Philadelphia 76ers game, as well as the Los Angeles Lakers-Phoenix Suns contest. Also Sunday, ESPN will televise the Denver Nuggets-Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings-Los Angeles Clippers games.
On the ice, ABC will televise a Saturday afternoon doubleheader featuring St. Louis Blues-Detroit Red Wings and New York Rangers-Philadelphia Flyers. On Sunday, TNT will air the Tampa Bay Lightning-New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers-Pittsburgh Penguins games.
On the soccer field, Major League Soccer kicks off its opening weekend Saturday on Fox with live coverage of the Seattle Sounders-Los Angeles FC game.
On the links, NBC and Golf Channel will air the Mexican Open PGA golf tournament. On the racetrack, Fox on Sunday will televise the NASCAR Cup Ambetter Heath 400 race.
In men’s college basketball, top-ranked UConn takes on Villanova on Fox, Second-ranked Houston battles Baylor on CBS, and fourth-ranked Arizona hosts Washington, also on CBS. Sunday’s action includes third-ranked Purdue against Michigan on CBS.
On the women’s side, fifth-ranked Texas battles UCF on ESPN Plus on Saturday. On Sunday, top-ranked South Carolina travels to play Kentucky on SEC Network, second-ranked Ohio State hosts Maryland on Big Ten Network, and fourth-ranked Iowa hosts Illinois on FS1.
