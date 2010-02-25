KMTV Taps Carl For News Director

Al Carl has been named the news director at KMTV Omaha, a Journal Broadcast-owned CBS affiliate. He comes from KSHB Kansas City, where he was executive producer of news. He starts in DMA No. 76 March 1.

"Al's breadth of experience and knowledge of best practices from throughout the country will be great assets to his team members here at the station and all of our KMTV viewers," said Journal Broadcast Group Omaha VP/General Manager Rob Burton.

TV Spy previously reported the hiring.

Carl began his television career as an anchor/reporter in the Nebraska Panhandle. He earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and grew up near Omaha in Gretna.

"I look forward to working with the excellent news, sales and management teams at Action 3 News in Omaha. KMTV and its owner, Journal Broadcast Group, are committed to providing superior news, weather and sports information to the viewers and radio listeners in the Omaha market," Carl said. "I am thrilled to be coming back to my home state to be a part of the Action 3 News team."